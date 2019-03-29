Machine Head have re-recorded Burn My Eyes with Chris Kontos and Logan Mader

Earlier this week, Machine Head announced that they’d head out on tour later this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Burn My Eyes.

Vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachearn will team up with drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader, who both played on the 1994 record for the shows.

And in a new interview, Flynn has confirmed that the four of them have also re-recorded the album.

He tells Kerrang: “We are getting to release new music – in fact, the lineup that’ll be going out on tour have actually re-recorded Burn My Eyes live in the studio.

“We plan on dripping that out song-by-song. It’ll probably be digital-only – just something cool to help celebrate. We filmed ourselves doing it so there’ll probably be some playthrough videos, too.”

Flynn adds: “It’s so cool seeing us playing those songs again for the first time. There are mistakes, but we just left them in. It was just part of this really special, fun, positive moment.”

Also this week, Machine Head released a 50-minute studio video showing the four members playing and discussing the album.