Canadian rockers Loverboy have hooked up with IHOP (International House Of Pancakes) for a new advertisement extolling the virtues of the iconic breakfast provider's cheap weekday deals.

In the advert, Loverboy's 1981 smash Working For The Weekend has been reworked as Working For The Weekday, with band members Mike Reno, Paul Dean, Doug Johnson, Scott Smith and Matt Frenette replaced by IHOP syrup caddies.

“Working with IHOP to bring our song to life in a fresh, innovative way has been such a rewarding experience,” says singer Reno, presumably in between mouthfuls of double blueberry pancake. “We have always loved going to IHOP and enjoying breakfast together as a band, so being able to have our work featured in the House Faves campaign is a dream come true.”

"With over 70% of IHOP orders including a breakfast item, we are leaning into some of our most beloved breakfast favourites and having a good time doing so thanks to new brand partner Julie Bowen [the actress affectionately known as 'America’s Favorite Mom' from ABC series Modern Family] plus Loverboy's custom remake of their classic single, just for IHOP," explains Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at the company. "By leveraging a nostalgia-inducing ‘blast from the past’ to further drive home IHOP’s value proposition, we’re showing guests that everything we do, every decision we make, is for them."

Which is nice.

IHOP's promotion allows patrons to enjoy items from its new House Faves menu on Monday through Friday from 7am-10pm, for just $6. The menu items include the Breakfast Faves Combo, which comprises two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, and two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.

