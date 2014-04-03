Love reunites classic Hole

Courtney Love has confirmed recent rumours that Hole will be reuniting this year.

The singer revealed the news in a new interview with The Quietus that confirms the classic lineup of Courtney, Melissa Auf Der Maur, Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel have been rehearsing her new material. The foursome last recorded together on 1998’s classic Celebrity Skin before splitting in 2002.

“I started playing with Patty and Melissa and Eric, just to see how that was,” she admits. “We already played like three or four times in the last week.”

Courtney is releasing a new single, titled Wedding Day, next month, and hits the following UK venues soon after:

MAY

Sunday 11 - London, Sheperds Bush Empire

Monday 12 - London, Sheperds Bush Empire

Tuesday 13 - Manchester Academy

Thursday 15 - Glasgow O2 Academy

Friday 16 - Leeds O2 Academy

Sunday 18 - Birmingham O2 Academy

Monday 19 - Bristol O2 Academy

Tuesday 20 - Nottingham Rock City