Love reunites classic Hole

Courtney Love has confirmed recent rumours that Hole will be reuniting this year.
The singer revealed the news in a new interview with The Quietus that confirms the classic lineup of Courtney, Melissa Auf Der Maur, Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel have been rehearsing her new material. The foursome last recorded together on 1998’s classic Celebrity Skin before splitting in 2002.
“I started playing with Patty and Melissa and Eric, just to see how that was,” she admits. “We already played like three or four times in the last week.”
Courtney is releasing a new single, titled Wedding Day, next month, and hits the following UK venues soon after:
MAY
Sunday 11 - London, Sheperds Bush Empire
Monday 12 - London, Sheperds Bush Empire
Tuesday 13 - Manchester Academy
Thursday 15 - Glasgow O2 Academy
Friday 16 - Leeds O2 Academy
Sunday 18 - Birmingham O2 Academy
Monday 19 - Bristol O2 Academy
Tuesday 20 - Nottingham Rock City