Lounge Kittens release Pop Punk Medley promo

The Lounge Kittens have released a video for their track Pop Punk Medley.

The promo is shot in a California style with a British twist and features snippets of hits by everyone from Blink-182 to Paramore. Other acts included in the tribute are The Offspring, Wheatus, Fall Out Boy, Bowling For Soup and Sum 41.

Red kitten, Jenny Deacon, says: “Pop punk signifies such an important part of us all growing up, rebelling against our parents, being stupid and annoying – yeah we used to be annoying – and being alternative to the ‘normal’ crowd.

“Singing the medley is like experiencing a whole night at a rock bar in just five minutes - everyone’s favourite bits from songs filled with nostalgia. Let loose, live free, run around in a shopping trolley, fall off your skateboard and pretend it didn’t hurt, shave your head, wear cheap rubber bangles and have fun with the only people who really understand you – your mates.”

Meanwhile, the trio have launched a Pledgemusic campaign for their debut album Sequins & C-Bombs, set for release in 2016. A range of exclusive incentives are on offer with fans being given the opportunity to spend some time with the girls, and all pledgers receiving an instant download of Pop Punk Medley.

Blue kitten Timia Gwendoline adds: “I am totally jazzed about the Pledge campaign. The fact that we’re in a position to even be making an album blows my mind. The fact that it’s going to be the product of a massive joint effort from not only our team, but the fans as well, makes it that much more magical.

“I’m so excited about the perks that we’re offering to pledgers, I can’t wait to see how they work out and who we meet. Every last person involved becomes part of Team Kitten, although it has the potential to be The LK Army by the end of the campaign…we could tour in a tank.”