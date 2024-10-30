Louder Than Life festival announces Slayer will return in 2025

Louder Than Life festival has announced Slayer will perform in 2025, following the thrashers’ planned set this year being cancelled by adverse weather.

The thrash favourites were supposed to take the stage at the Louisville, Kentucky festival on September 27. However, the entire day – which also featured Anthrax, Evanescence, In This Moment and more – was cancelled due to extreme weather off the back of Hurricane Helene.

The show would have been Slayer’s second since returning from a five-year retirement earlier this year. They made their official comeback at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 22, playing many classic tracks as well as rarities 213 and Reborn.

Now, Slayer are the first act confirmed for Louder Than Life next year. It’s also the first 2025 date the band have announced.

Danny Wimmer of festival organiser Danny Wimmer Presents comments: “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to finish what we started this year and celebrate the return of Slayer. Our team is hard at work finalising an incredible lineup that we can’t wait to reveal this winter. It’s going to be epic, and we can’t wait to see everyone back in Louisville next September.”

Slayer previously retired in November 2019, following an extensive farewell tour. Guitarist Kerry King has said the band’s shows post-return will be few and far between.

He told Classic Rock History, “It’ll be fun to play with [Slayer guitarist] Gary Holt for a few gigs; I haven’t seen him in almost five years, so that will be cool. And it’ll be cool to get together with [bassist/vocalist] Tom Araya and spit some hate out at people, but don’t get used to this being a yearly event.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as a cancellation, Slayer’s comeback has been blighted by a death. One fan died after sustaining injuries either during or just before the band’s return show at Riot Fest. The festival and his friends and family have offered differing accounts on what occurred.

Louder Than Life 2025 will take place at Louisville’s Kentucky Exposition Center from September 18 to 21. Early-bird tickets go on sale next month.