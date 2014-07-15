Lords Of The Riff Vol.2 is go!

Earlier this year Metal Hammer and Classic Rock joined forces to host the first Lords Of The Riff tour starring Scorpion Child, Monster Truck and Buffalo Summer. And now, this November, we're coming back with three more monstrous riffy bastards for you all!

Coming to a town near you this November is the triple threat of Anti-Mortem, Lionize and Kyng for just TEN BRITISH POUNDS. From the redneck rock of Anti-Mortem to the groove-laden Lionize to the stoned-out riffage of Kyng on a rotating line-up – what more could you want from us?

“We truly love these bands, and it isn’t often that Classic Rock and Metal Hammer agree on anything, so when we do, we party,” says Alexander Milas, Editor-in-chief of Metal Hammer and TeamRock. “This tour is about getting behind the best young bands in our world for a proper run of dates, and for a fair price. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets are on sale now. Pick them up here. Scroll down for dates.

“Being a part of Lord of the Riff 2 is a huge deal for us!” says Kyng bassist Tony Castaneda. “We couldn’t be more excited that our debut in Europe will be part of such an amazing package with Lionize and Anti-Mortem. We’ve done some US dates with both bands and it makes it that much more exciting to go over with friends. So many of the legendary bands that we look up to come from Europe, so to be able to play shows on their turf is pretty mind-blowing! This will be a great experience for us and everyone involved. It will fill us with lots of musical inspiration. We hope our European fans new and old are ready for what’s to come!”

“Lionize is very eager to get back to the UK and perform again so quickly after our last amazing tour with Clutch,” says Lionize frontman Nate Bergman. “To be a part of the Lords Of The Riff 2 tour is an absolute honour, and we are looking forward to getting this rock ‘n’ roll party started. We are humbled by the immense amount of support and love we are receiving every day in England, and to be a part of a legendary tour in the making is one of the most exciting things we’ve been a part of to date. We feel people will be talking about this tour for a long time to come. Can’t wait, see you soon!”

“We’re really excited to tour Europe with Lionize and Kyng,” says Anti-Mortem guitarist Nevada Romo. “Both are visionary bands for this time. We have heard amazing things about Europe and its reception for this type of rock ‘n’ roll. Looking forward to seeing how the fans receive us.”

Check out all the dates and details below.

In addition to the low price of £10, anyone who buys a ticket for Lords Of The Riff 2 will be entitled to purchase one of our bundles at special wallet-friendly rates! For the basic £10 ticket price, you’ll get full access to TeamRock.com with all the benefits and special content that go with registration.

For an additional fee, you can get over a 50% discount on a full digital subscription to Metal Hammer or Classic Rock or, for slightly more, a print and digital subscription to either magazine, both include full TeamRock.com access. These offers are available here now.

Visit Metal Hammer or Classic Rock for information on how to get your tickets for this most overwhelmingly feast of riffmongous entertainment.