Lombardo forms punk project

Dave Lombardo has formed a punk band called Dead Cross.

The drummer has teamed up with The Locust and Retox members Justin Pearson, Gabe Serbian and Mike Crain in the group Dead Cross.

Noisey reports a chance meeting between Lombardo and producer Ross Robinson last week sparked the idea for the project. And although they haven’t recorded anything, Lombardo insists the ideas are flowing.

He says: “It’s just straightforward brutal punk – metal-esque, but it’s definitely not metal. I think it definitely leans more towards the punk style, because I feel that the way things are in the world, a punk attitude is definitely necessary to help you along with the shit that’s going on.

“There’s no time to sing We Are the World or all of this bullshit. We’re all pissed right now, and there’s no better way to release anger than to be in a punk band and write punk music.”

Lombardo promises “an onslaught of music” and adds: “I don’t know when we’ll be able to release anything, but I’d love to get something out by the end of the year – two singles just to release something, and then do a full-length next year.

“The level of musicianship we have is very high, so I don’t think it’ll be too much of a problem to create music and put something out.”

Lombardo’s other project Philm have pulled two planned shows at The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles on December 2 and The Glass House Concert Hall, Pomona the following night. Dead Cross will now appear instead with support from Descartes A Kant.

Despite some recent reports saying Philm had split, their label UDR told TeamRock the band are still going. “Dave has always participated in a lot of projects,” they add.