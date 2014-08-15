Def Leppard's Allen goes from kit to canvas

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen is showcasing his art around galleries in the US.

The drummer has long been interested in art and photography and has held previous exhibitions to display his work. His latest creations will be on show at Wentworth Galleries across the US.

Allen translates rhythm into visual art using technology to track his beats through the use of LED lights and cameras to create looping patterns, which he then incorporates into his art.

Speaking about the creative process, Allen says: “The leap from musician to artist came really naturally because of my interest in wanting to convey energy through sound and light.

“The thing that really gives me the passion to create is just being connected and supported doing some good in the world. I keep passion in my life by taking risks and wanting to be a better person, a better father, a better husband, a better musician and ultimately feel comfortable enough in my own skin to be able to create art.”

Def Leppard are currently on the road across the US with Kiss and will continue work on the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge later in the year.