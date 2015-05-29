Logan Mader returns with Once Human

Former Machine Head and Soulfly guitarist Logan Mader has revealed his latest project is called Once Human.

He’s joined in the band by his partner and vocalist Lauren Hart, bassist Damien Rainaud and drummer Ralph Alexander – and they’ve signed with earMusic to release their debut album The Life I Remember on September 4.

Nuclear Blast Entertainment’s Monte Connor introduced Mader and Hart – and the guitarist says the music is “unique and has its own identity.”

Mader adds: “The creative chemistry was so on fire and the music really spoke to me. In all of my years producing I’ve never been so attached and excited about a developing project.

“It’s a mix of brutal metal and melodic epic with cinematic textures.”

They’ve also issued a lyric video for the record’s title track. View it below.

Along with his work with Machine Head and Soulfly, Mader has produced material for artists including Gojira, Periphery and Five Finger Death Punch.

Further album details will be released in due course.