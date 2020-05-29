Live streams from Jo Quail, Fusion 3, Led Zeppelin, Eivor and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Eivor

The Faroese art rocker will be hosting a live stream live from the Faroe Islands via Music Glue at 6pm (BST)

Jo Quail

Prog Award winner Jo Quail will perform with Tom Morris at the record label Robot Needs Home Facebook page at 7pm (BST)

Fusion 3

This year's online Lockdown Liberation edition of Fusion 3 festival kicks off this evening at 7pm (BST) featuring Lazuli, Kyros, The Blackheart Orchestra, That Joe Payne and more. Watch at the event You Tube page.

Led Zeppelin

Not prog of course but everyone loves a bit of Zep, right? The band are screening their 2007 reunion show Celebration Day on their You Tube channel at 8-pm (BST)

Franck Carducci

The French prog rocker and his bandmate Mary Reynaud will perform live tonight via Carducci's Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Brazilian Prog

A selection of Brazilian prog bands will be performing at the Be Prog Facebook page this evening from 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on.