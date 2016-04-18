Live music reduces stress, study finds

A scientific study has found the first evidence that suggests listening to live music can reduce stress levels.

Researchers from the Centre For Performance Science in London took saliva samples from 117 volunteers at two difference concerts.

They discovered lower levels of glucocorticoids, progesterone and cortisol – all related to human stress – in the samples taken after the shows.

Lead researcher Daisy Fancourt says: “This is the first preliminary evidence that attending a cultural event can have an impact on endocrine activity.”

The organisation notes that the experiment surrounded “relatively calm classical music” performances and that more research will be needed to “ascertain whether other genres of music elicit different effects.”

Official: Study music for better communication