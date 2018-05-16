Listen to the crushing 14-minute YOB track Our Raw Heart

YOB - Our Raw Heart 1. Ablaze

YOB have released a kaleidoscopic audio video to accompany their epic new track Our Raw Heart.

The sprawling song stretches over 14 minutes and is the title track from the US outfit’s upcoming album which is set to arrive on June 8 via Relapse Records.

Check it out below.

The band have also announced that they’ll head out on tour with Acid King and CHRCH in September in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Clearing The Path To Ascend.

Those shows will follow their run of summer dates, which will get under way later this month in Vancouver.

Our Raw Heart is now available for pre-order via Amazon.