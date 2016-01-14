Listen to the Classic Rock Show's tribute to David Bowie on demand

The Classic Rock Magazine Show pays tribute to David Bowie with a very special interview from Nicky Horne’s personal archive.

This two-hour special celebrates the life of the iconic rock star and features clips from Nicky’s interview with Bowie on his 1979 Capital Radio show Your Mother Wouldn’t Like it.

During the show, you’ll hear Bowie discuss Brian Eno, lookalikes and the future, as well as his own personal selection of music, which ranges from Talking Heads to the Batman theme. He also takes live phone calls from listeners answering their questions in an intimate, witty and honest style.

Nicky Horne with David in 1979

You can listen to the show on demand by following this link or via your TeamRock app under On Demand, Classic Rock, dated January 14, 2016.