Listen to Seasick Steve's new single Sun On My Face

Seasick Steve has released a stream of his new single Sun On My Face.

The track has been taken from the vocalist and guitarist’s upcoming album Can U Cook? which is set to arrive on September 28 via BMG.

The follow-up to 2016’s Keepin’ The Horse Between Me And The Ground is said to deliver “wise relationship advice with dirty guitars, big drums and a growling vocal in an infectious and electrifying groove.”

Can U Cook? was produced and written by Seasick Steve, with the majority of the record recorded in a converted ice house on the dock in Key West, Florida.

He's joined on the album by his longtime drummer Dan Magnusson aka Crazy Dan and guitarist Luther Dickinson of The North Mississippi Allstars, and formerly of The Black Crowes.

Along with the stream, Seasick Steve has also released a montage video to accompany an excerpt of the track.

Can U Cook? will be available on CD, on digital platforms and on limited edition clear vinyl.

Seasick Steve will tour across the UK in support of the album, kicking off in Cambridge on November 9 and wrapping up with a performance in Glasgow on the 21st of the month.

Find further details below.

Seasick Steve - Can U Cook?

1. Hate Da Winter

2. Sun On My Face

3. Can U Cook?

4. Last Rodeo

5. Down De Road

6. Chewin' On Da Blues

7. Shady Tree

8. Lay

9. Locked Up And Locked Down Blues

10. Young Blood

11. Get My Drift

12. Ain’t Nothin’ But A Thang

13. Company

Seasick Steve 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 09: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 10: Oxford New Theatre

Nov 12: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 13: Brighton Dome

Nov 15: Exeter Great Hal

Nov 17: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Nov 18: Cardiff Arena

Nov 20: Liverpool Olympia

Nov 21: Glasgow O2 Academy