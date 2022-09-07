Listen to Placebo's cover of Tears For Fears' Shout, "a rallying cry against apathy"

Placebo have shared their cover of Tears For Fears' 1984 anthem Shout, which frontman Brian Molko calls a "rallying cry against apathy."

The original featured on Tears For Fears' Songs from the Big Chair album, and reached number 1 on the US Billboard chart in the summer of 1985.

Speaking about the song, frontman Brian Molko says,"In the mid 1980’s when I was a teenager, Shout by Tears for Fears served as part of my political awakening. Today I realise that it could be about anything that angers or frustrates a person. For me it’s a call to arms for self-expression, speaking one’s own truth.



"As I watched my son’s generation become more politicised, and the world continue to crumble around us, I wanted to offer him and his contemporaries a protest anthem, since it appears that it is mostly them who still have the capacity to save us from ourselves.



"Shout’s essence as a song is its simplicity," Molko adds, "it feels very natural to engage directly with it. This rallying cry against apathy will hopefully provide a context for those who care to express their anger. Or simply offer some kind of catharsis. It certainly still does both for me."

Watch the video for Shout below:

Placebo are set to tour the UK and Ireland in November/December, starting out at Portsmouth Guildhall on November 18, and running through to December 8, when the band will play Birmingham's O2 Academy. Tickets for the few dates on the tour which are not already sold out are available from the band's website.