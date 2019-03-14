Listen to new Whitesnake single Trouble Is Your Middle Name

Whitesnake have released a stream of their brand new single titled Trouble Is Your Middle Name.

It’s the second track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Flesh & Blood, which will launch on May 10 via Frontiers Music srl on CD, CD/DVD Deluxe Edition, LP, Box Set, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Whitesnake revealed the song Shut Up & Kiss Me on Valentine's Day and later posted a making-of video showing how the promo for the track was created.

Listen to Trouble Is Your Middle Name below.

The band are currently preparing to head out on the road, with live shows in support of the new record getting under way next month.

Frontman David Coverdale said: “We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th anniversary of Whitesnake.

“I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people – all of whom have joined me on this amazing journey.

“I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will. Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!"

Coverdale in joined in the lineup by guitarists Joel Hoekstra and Reb Beach, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi.

Also out in May is a reissue of Whitesnake's 1984 album Slide It In, with Coverdale previously posting a 10-minute unboxing video of the deluxe edition.

Whitesnake: Flesh & Blood

1. Good To See You Again

2. Gonna Be Alright

3. Shut Up & Kiss Me

4. Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

5. Always & Forever

6. When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)

7. Trouble Is Your Middle Name

8. Flesh & Blood

9. Well I Never

10. Heart Of Stone

11. Get Up

12. After All

13. Sands Of Time

Bonus Tracks on CD+DVD Deluxe Edition and Digital

14. Can’t Do Right For Doing Wrong (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

15. If I Can’t Have You (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

16. Gonna Be Alright (X-Tendo Mix) - DVD Audio Track

17. Sands Of Time (Radio Mix) - DVD Audio Track

18. Shut Up And Kiss Me (Video Mix) - DVD Audio Track

