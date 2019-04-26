Listen to Eluveitie’s collaboration with Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe

Eluveitie have released a lyric video for their new single Worship which features a guest appearance from Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe.

The song features on the Swiss outfit’s latest studio album Ategnatos, which launched earlier this month via Nuclear Blast.

Eluveitie singer and multi-instrumentalist Chrigel Glanzmann says: “Here you go with our second lyric video for a song from our brand new album Ategnatos.

“It's the second part of the two-song cycle of The Slumber and Worship. A radical song with drastic lyrics on a severe topic: The ancient Celtic Sesroneos myth, in which our modern societies can and probably should reflect themselves as much as the people in ancient times could.

“We hope you enjoy it as much as we do and find some food for thought in it. Special thanks to Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God for an excellent performance!”

Eluveitie will head out on tour across China from next month – a run of shows that’ll be followed by further dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.