Listen to Dave Grohl’s early punk band rip through their 1985 track Now I’m Alone

He’s one of the most recognisable faces in the rock world thanks to his work with Nirvana and Foo Fighters, but back in 1985, Dave Grohl was a little-known drummer in DC punk band Mission Impossible.

That year, the group recorded the track Now I’m Alone – and it’s now emerged online after it was revealed it would appear on the soundtrack to upcoming documentary Salad Days: A Decade Of Punk.

The film will explore the early DIY punk scene in Washington DC between 1980 and 1990 and will also feature bands including Fugazi, Minor Threat and Bad Brains.

Speaking about Grohl’s band with vocalist Chris Page, guitarist Bryant Mason and bassist Dave Smith, the documentary's writer and director Scott Crawford tells Rolling Stone: “Mission Impossible were a phenomenal, albeit short-lived, live band.

“I went to several of their practices in Virginia and just sat back and watch them go nuts. They were all superb musicians and watching Dave behind the drum kit was always a thrill.”

As for the soundtrack, Crawford says: “I chose these bands because they were all important bands from DC, whose music defined the era for me. Plus, I felt like their music would resonate now with listeners all around the world. At its core, this music is timeless.”

The film will launch on December 10, with pre-order details available below.

Salad Days: A Decade Of Punk

1. Jawbox – Motorist

2. Shudder To Think – Chocolate

3. Double-0 – Death Of A Friend

4. Holy Rollers – What You Said

5. Mission Impossible – Now I’m Alone

6. Youth Brigade – It’s About Time That We Had a Change

7. Kingface – Tired

8. Gray Matter – Swann Street (Live at the Black Cat, 2013)

9. Swiz – Godspeed

10. Government Issue – Where You Live

11. Marginal Man – Under A Shadow

12. United Mutation – Sensations Fix

13. Black Market Baby – Downward Christian Soldiers

14. Fire Party – Drowning Intentions

15. Soulside – Name In Mind

16. Iron Cross – You’re A Rebel

17. Void – Who Are You

18. HR – Epilogue