Listen to Coheed And Cambria’s acoustic take on The Gutter

Earlier this week, Coheed And Cambria were confirmed as one of the headliners for this year’s ArcTanGent festival.

And to celebrate the announcement, vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez has picked up his acoustic guitar and given his alternative take on The Unheavenly Creatures track The Gutter.

Sanchez says: “Woke up this morning and tried on a new look for The Gutter. Let us know what you think!”

Check out the full video below.

As they were announced for the UK’s ArcTanGent festival, the band said in a statement: “We look forward to playing with this extremely unique and talented group of musicians – bands like Meshuggah, Battles and Daughters, who have each fearlessly approached sound to mould a musical voice all their own.

“ArcTangent feels like a festival designed to inspire the audience and we’re excited to be a part of the experience.”

ArcTanGent will take place at Fernhill Farm, close to Bristol, on August 15, 16 and 17.

Before that performance, Coheed And Cambria will head out on the road across North America with Mastodon on The Unheavenly Skye Tour, which will get underway in May.

Coheed And Cambria: The Unheavenly Creatures

The Unheavenly Creatures marks Coheed And Cambria's return to concept albums and is the opening act in a new story arc set in The Amory Wars universeView Deal

The Unheavenly Skye Tour 2019

May 28: Louisville Iroquois Amphitheater, KY

May 29: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH

May 31: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 01: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Jun 02: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 04: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jun 06: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 07: New York Ford Amphitheater, NY

Jun 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 11: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, IL

Jun 13: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Council Bluffs, IA

Jun 14: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island, IL

Jun 15: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Jun 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jun 20: Salt Lake City The Great Saltair, UT

Jun 22: Seattle Marymoor, MA

Jun 23: Portland Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center, OR

Jun 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Jun 26: San Diego Petco Park – Park at the Park, CA

Jun 28: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, GA

Jun 30: Phoenix Nevada, Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 02: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jul 03: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX