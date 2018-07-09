Listen to Bullet For My Valentine cover Radioactive by Imagine Dragons

Bullet For My Valentine have covered Imagine Dragons' 2012 single Radioactive.

The cover was recorded as a bonus track on limited edition versions of new album Gravity, but recently appeared online. You can listen to it in full below.

Gravity is available now via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records. On the record, vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck told Metal Hammer: “A lot has gone on since 2003 when we started. I don’t give a fuck what people want to hear, it’s what I want to write.

"We think Gravity is a massive statement record for us, and we hope it will take us where we believe we deserve to be – which is back in the arena circuit.”

