Listen to Boy Destroy's new single Two Faces

Swedish alt.pop/emo newcomer Boy Destroy has shared a new single, Two Faces.

Speaking about the song, the follow-up to Self Immolation, which emerged in August, the 27-year-old Gothenburg-based musician says, "This is a story about duality. That which lives beneath the surface. Wanting to do good but feeling drawn to the morbid and to the dark. I reference the movie Pet Sematary in the first verse. I draw a parallel to that unwavering lust for excitement and chaos that never ceases to cause suffering for those around to witness it."

Listen to Two Faces below:

Raised on Nirvana, punk rock and jazz, the musician, Leo Pär Jonsson Skyvell, has described his sound as a mix of "alternative, emo, grunge, trap [and] pop." Speaking to Upset magazine last year, he said, "I've put myself in some messed up situations during my sojourn here on Earth, and somehow that's changed me. I'm no longer afraid of talking about a lot of subjects that society deems unfavourable."