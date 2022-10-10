Listen to Boy Destroy's new single Two Faces

By Paul Brannigan
published

Hotly-tipped Swedish alt.pop/emo artist Boy Destroy shares new single Two Faces

Boy Destroy
(Image credit: Siri Westerberg)

Swedish alt.pop/emo newcomer Boy Destroy has shared a new single, Two Faces.

Speaking about the song, the follow-up to Self Immolation, which emerged in August, the 27-year-old Gothenburg-based musician says, "This is a story about duality. That which lives beneath the surface. Wanting to do good but feeling drawn to the morbid and to the dark. I reference the movie Pet Sematary in the first verse. I draw a parallel to that unwavering lust for excitement and chaos that never ceases to cause suffering for those around to witness it."

Listen to Two Faces below:

Raised on Nirvana, punk rock and jazz, the musician, Leo Pär Jonsson Skyvell, has described his sound as a mix of "alternative, emo, grunge, trap [and] pop." Speaking to Upset magazine last year, he said, "I've put myself in some messed up situations during my sojourn here on Earth, and somehow that's changed me. I'm no longer afraid of talking about a lot of subjects that society deems unfavourable."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.