Corey Taylor responds to Chester's Hybrid Theory comments

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has responded to comments made by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington about Hybrid Theory.

Linkin Park have come under fire from some of their fans about their change in musical direction, with Bennington recently reporting that they should “move the fuck on” from their 2000 debut album.

And while he’s sympathetic towards the singer, Taylor says Bennington is fortunate that people still want to listen to his music.

He tells KFMAtv: “I understand where he’s at. God, I would have never said it the way he did.

“You can get frustrated, and you want people to embrace the evolution. But at the same time, you should probably be very fortunate that people still love that music you made.

“For what it’s worth, it’s a great fusion rock album. It’s got pop elements to it, the songs are great – it’s a good problem to have.

“I understand his frustration, but at same time it’s like, ‘Why would you get mad at your left foot because your right foot is doing pretty good?’”

Taylor adds: “It’s weird. Be fortunate for what you have. Be fortunate for the fact that people are coming to see you, to hear the music. You have to give it a little time.

“Maybe two or three years from now, you put out an album and it makes them appreciate this one more. You have to pick your spots, dude.”

Taylor and his Stone Sour band mates will release their new album Hyrdograd on June 30 via Roadrunner Records.

