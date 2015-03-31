Lightning Bolt return to London

Lightning Bolt will return to London for a one-off show in June, they’ve confirmed.

The US duo have been hand-picked by Mogwai to appear on a bill curated by the Scots outfit, entitled ATP Season At The Roundhouse.

The show also includes Tortoise, Loop and Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA .

Metal Hammer recently described Lightning Bolt’s seventh album Fantasy Empire as “the strength that emerges from the pair’s cohesive playfulness, back and at its best since 2001.”

Brian Chippendale and Brian Gibson launched the follow-up to 2012’s Oblivion Hunter via Thrill Jockey earlier this month.

ATP Season At The Roundhouse tickets are on sale now.