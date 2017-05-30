Lemmy stars in limited-edition Motorhead book

Late Motorhead icon Lemmy is the star of a limited-edition photo book to be published in July – and publishers say he’ll be shown as he’s never been seen before.

Motorhead In Full Flight is a 128-page hardback title, presented in a flight case with four photo prints, featuring the classic lineup of Lemmy, ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke and Philthy ‘Animal’ Taylor.

Just 300 copies will be put on sale across the world, and pre-ordering is available now.

Publishers Wymer UK – who point out it’s an unofficial title – say: “This predominantly photographic book of largely unpublished images brings together a mixture of concert photos and offstage shots from the late 70s through to the late 80s, covering the classic lineup with Taylor and Clarke through to the four-man lineup with Phil Campbell, Wurzel and Pete Gill.

“The never-before-seen images include shots from recording sessions and video shoots, and backstage at the tenth anniversary gig at Hammersmith in June 1985.

”There are even some hilarious photos of Lemmy during a beer-tasting session, and many more of the band’s legendary frontman as you have never seen him before!

“This strictly limited-edition hardback is bound to sell quickly and become a future collector’s item, making it an essential addition to any Motorhead collection.”

Lemmy Kilmister died in 2015 at the age of 70. In the past weeks he’s been announced as the star of a video game, while a nine-inch limited-edition statue is to be released for sale later this year. His solo album, which he’d started in 2003, is expected for release later this year, featuring contributions from Dave Grohl, The Damned and many others.

