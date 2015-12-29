Slipknot: Your name was Lemmy and you played rock’n’roll

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has mourned the loss of his friend Lemmy.

He passed away on December 28 (Monday) after a brief battle against an aggressive form of cancer. The 70-year-old had been dealing with poor health for several year, but continued to tour and record.

Slipknot presented the rock icon with a Best Bassist Award in memory of late member Paul Gray in 2013. Taylor says: “My friend died today. We’ll all miss you. Your name was Lemmy, and you played Rock’n’roll. Rest in peace, my man.”

Among many other tributes, Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage reports he’s “gutted” by the news and says: “No one will ever come close to the sheer power and presence of this man, ever.”

DevilDriver leader Dez Fafara describes Lemmy as “a total legend and one very nice person,” continuing: “You will be missed.”

Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil says: “I am crushed. Such a blessing to share part of my life with him. A true legend. May he rest in peace.”

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack asserts “there will never be another like him.”