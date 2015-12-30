Motorhead focus of UK No.1 bid

Motorhead classic Ace Of Spades is at the centre of a fans’ bid to pay tribute to Lemmy in the UK new year singles chart.

But organisers don’t want half-hearted support from those who aren’t prepared to buy the single during the week of January 1.

The Facebook page was launched in 2014, but it had secured fewer than 2000 likes until Lemmy died on December 28, two days after being told he had an aggressive form of cancer. Now nearly 20,000 people have signed up.

Admins say: “As a tribute to the absolute legend that we knew and loved as Lemmy, let’s chart Ace Of Spades. Buy it from as soon as Big Ben chimes in 2016.”

But they warn: “Please only like this page if you’re serious about downloading Ace Of Spades from 00:01 on January 1. The new chart begins then, meaning we have a better chance of a No.1 than if we download now.

“Let’s make the loudest No.1 single in years as a worthy tribute to a great man.”

Ace Of Spades was the title track of Motorhead’s fourth album, released in 1980. It featured the classic-era lineup of Lemmy, ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke and Philthy ‘Animal’ Taylor, and became their breakthrough single, reaching No.15 in the UK chart.

Campaigners chose the song because its popularity has spread beyond Motorhead fans and even the general rock community, making it the track most likely to achieve crossover sales success. They’ll list the relevant download locations via their Facebook page on Friday (January 1).

Meanwhile, Download festival promoter Andy Copping has vowed that the 2016 edition – headlined by Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Rammstein – will become an interactive tribute to Lemmy, who was set to appear with Motorhad on the main stage on Friday, June 10.

Copping says: “Still numb after the news. No decision made yet, but the weekend will be more Lemmyload than Download.”