Lemmy loves a baked bean butty

Neil Fallon says Lemmy survives on a diet of cold baked bean sandwiches – with the odd anchovy butty thrown in for good measure.

The Clutch frontman recalls touring with Motorhead and being amazed at Lemmy’s preferred post-gig meal choices.

Fallon tells Overdrive: “They had their own catering with them and they had this guy Richie with them who would cook just traditional English food, basically all sorts of brown food. Yorkshire pudding and Sunday roasts seven days a week. I gained 15 pounds on that tour.

“Lemmy’s after-show was always the same. You would get a choice of two sandwiches on white bread, cut triangularly and wrapped in cellophane. One was a cold baked bean sandwich and the other was an anchovies sandwich. I just thought that he has probably been eating that for the last 50 years. He could have whatever he wants and he is just happy with that. Gotta love Lemmy.”

Not wanting to get in the metal icon’s face, Fallon hardly spent any time with Lemmy on the 2006 UK tour. But he did bump into him once, and remembers the brief conversation vividly.

He says: “I just stayed clear of him because everybody hounds him constantly every night and I didn’t want to be that guy. I ended up in an elevator with him one night by accident, and he looked at me and said ‘you’re from the opening act,’ and I said ‘yeah, Clutch’. If there are no girls in the band, he really doesn’t give a damn. So we are in this elevator and he then says, ‘you’re very consistent,’ and I didn’t ask him to elaborate.”

