Legendary photographer Ross Halfin to publish Led Zeppelin vinyl photo book

Legendary rock photographer and record collector Ross Halfin is to publish a book documenting his extensive collection of Led Zeppelin vinyl.

The 180-page Led Zeppelin Vinyl: The Essential Collection contains more than 300 illustrations and will be published on April 21 by Reel Art Press. The book can be pre-ordered now, with all pre-orders signed by Halfin.

"Collecting vinyl is an addiction," says Halfin. "Nothing beats listening to vinyl and pouring over the cover art and inner sleeve. The first album that I ever bought was Led Zeppelin II when I was 13. I have at least 40 different versions of it now."

In a statement, the publishers say, "This definitive volume illustrates in full colour some of the rarest and most interesting vinyl releases, including one-of-a-kind rarities, bizarre regional variations, official albums and historic recordings of legendary concerts, sometimes featuring handmade artwork or coloured vinyl."

(Image credit: Reel Art Press)

In September, Halfin launched Pete Way by Ross Halfin, a tribute to the late UFO, Ozzy Osbourne and Waysted bassist Pete Way, who died earlier this year at the age of 69.

The book features many classic and unseen images shot by Halfin, as well as new interviews with UFO's Phil Mogg, Andy Parker and Neil Carter, as well as Ozzy Osbourne, Kirk Hammett, Geddy Lee, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Slash, Steve Harris, Rick Nielson, Michael Schenker, Phil Lewis and Gerry Laffy.

Pete Way by Ross Halfin can be ordered from Rufus Publications now .