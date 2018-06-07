Leeched release nasty new track Guilt

Leeched are premiering their new track Guilt exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band's upcoming debut album You Took The Sun When You Left, released August 24.

"The song highlights growing anxiety in the modern world about the uncertain times we live in," say the band. "Specifically the instability of people's future where an unjust and avarice ridden society will still be prevalent.”

Leeched are heading out on tour with Rough Hands and Employed To Serve this July.

"We are stoked to be invited to tour with two of the most exciting bands the UK has to offer. Both bands have our upmost respect and we are really excited about the diversity of the line up. Every show will be killer.”

Leeched also play London's Black Heart on June 10.

Leeched's new album You Took The Sun When You Left is out August 24 via Prosthetic Records, and is available to pre-order now.

23 Jul: Newcastle, Think Tank

24 Jul: Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms

25 Jul: Brighton, Sticky Mike's

26 Jul: Bournemouth, The Anvil

27 Jul: London, Borderline