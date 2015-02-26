Jimmy Page's choice to stop drinking was 'intelligent'

Jimmy Page is glad he stopped drinking – otherwise he wouldn’t have been here to present Royal Blood with their Brit Award.

Rising-star duo Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher won the British Group of the year gong at the London ceremony last night.

It was handed over by Page, who’s previously described Royal Blood as “absolutely riveting” and predicted: “They’re going to take rock into a new realm – if they’re not already doing that.”

Ahead of the ceremony the Led Zeppelin guitarist told Absolute Radio: “I had to stop drinking a few years ago – otherwise I wouldn’t have been here now. That was an intelligent decision.” But he joked: “I still might make a fool of myself!”

Royal Blood’s Kerr said in his acceptance speech: “This is a huge surprise for us. It’s probably more of a surprise for people here as you probably don’t know who we are.”

The Foo Fighters were named International Group of the year at the ceremony. Page’s remastered edition of Led Zeppelin album Physical Graffiti was launched this week. The guitarist is featured in the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now and also covering Deep Purple, Thunder, Danko Jones, Motorhead, Roxy Music, Free, Kate Bush and more.