Led Zep photo sells for £2000

A 1975 photograph of Led Zeppelin signed by Jimmy Page was sold for £2000 at a charity auction yesterday.

The picture, shot by Jill Furmanovsky, was one of the most expensive of the day, ahead of autographed Pink Floyd, David Bowie and Kate Bush prints.

A total of 30 images went on sale at London’s Royal Albert Hall in an event hosted by Tom Robinson. It was arranged by The Print Bank after lots were donated by the Rockarchive Collection. Funds will be split between charities favoured by the photographers and the artists in the pictures.

The biggest seller was a photo of late pop star Amy Winehouse, which went for £3000. Prints of Morrissey and Paul Weller were among those that failed to sell.

