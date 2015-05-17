Led Zep photo sells for £2000

A 1975 photograph of Led Zeppelin signed by Jimmy Page was sold for £2000 at a charity auction yesterday.
The picture, shot by Jill Furmanovsky, was one of the most expensive of the day, ahead of autographed Pink Floyd, David Bowie and Kate Bush prints.
A total of 30 images went on sale at London’s Royal Albert Hall in an event hosted by Tom Robinson. It was arranged by The Print Bank after lots were donated by the Rockarchive Collection. Funds will be split between charities favoured by the photographers and the artists in the pictures.
The biggest seller was a photo of late pop star Amy Winehouse, which went for £3000. Prints of Morrissey and Paul Weller were among those that failed to sell.
Top rock print prices
Led Zeppelin 1975, by Jill Furmanovsky, signed by Jimmy Page: £2000
Pink Floyd 1980, by Jill Furmanovsky, signed by David Gilmour: £1600
David Bowie 1975, by Geoff McCormack: £1500
2 Pink Floyd prints 1974, by Jill Furmanovsky, signed by David Gimour and Storm Thorgerson: £1500
Kate Bush 1978, by Jill Furmanovsky: £1200
Sex Pistols 1976, by Ray Stevenson, signed by Glen Matlock: £780
Blondie 1977, by Sheila Rock, signed by Debbie Harry: £700
Brian Wilson 2008, by Mark Mawston: £700
The Who 1979, by Michael Putland, signed by Pete Townshend: £600