Lebanese metal trailblazers Kimaera to honour late frontman JP Haddad at album launch gig in Beirut tonight

Kimaera, the pioneering Lebanese symphonic death metal band, will salute the memory of their late founder and frontman JP Haddad tonight at a special launch gig in Beirut for their new album IMPERIVM.



Lebanese news site IM Lebanon reported last month that Haddad, 39, passed away in his apartment in Cairo, Egypt from asphyxiation after a natural gas leak.

The surviving members of Kimaera, the first metal act from Lebanon to tour internationally and sign an international record deal, paid tribute to their friend and bandmate in an emotional posting on Instagram on February 25.

"It is with extreme devastation that we announce the passing of our founder, front man, and brother Jp Haddad," they wrote. "Being one of the early pioneers of the Lebanese metal community, JP never lost faith in the local metal scene, while working tirelessly towards taking it internationally. For 22 years, he dedicated most of his time and energy towards making KIMAERA stand out in its music, reputation, and live performances.



After delivering three outstanding studio albums that are played by fans all over the world, JP had finished his work on the fourth studio album, a personal dream and passion of his, depicting his love for Ancient Roman civilization.



He has always played a major role in the band's work, be it composing, writing lyrics, and coming up with the perfect artwork.



It was only one week ago that the whole band received and listened to the finished new album, and while it will forever hurt to listen to JP's unique growls, we will make sure that his musical dreams, passion, and legacy will always live through KIMAERA.



JP, we promise to make you proud.



"Ad Infinitvm, Ad Aeternvm"



Charbel, Pierre, Patrick, Richard.

A post shared by KIMAERA (@kimaeraofficial) A photo posted by on

The group's new album will be launched at a special tribute event to Haddad, taking place at Nova Club, Mansourieh in Beirut, Lebanon this evening, March 15.



Check out the video for the album's lead single, The Ides Of March, below: