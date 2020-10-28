Learn from Alice Cooper, Roger Daltrey and more as Rock'N'Roll Fantasy Camp goes online

Alice Cooper, Roger Daltrey, Joe Elliott, Scorpions and Styx have been lined up to appear as 'rock star professors' at Q-University, a series of online events devised by the organisers of the long-running Rock'N'Roll Fantasy Camp.

The sessions will take place via Zoom, and allow fans who purchase $500 VIP tickets to appear on-screen alongside their professor, and to ask them a question. For $25, fans will be able to access the sessions and ask question via the chat box. Classes are expected to last 60-90 minutes, and tickets are on sale now.

The $500 tickets are limited to just 25 people at each session, but the $25 seats are unlimited, with all proceeds going to various good causes: Cooper’s show will support his Solid Rock charity and Rock the Socks; Daltrey's appearance will benefit Teen Cancer America; and Joe Elliott's class will support Def Leppard's road crew, who have been sidelined by COVID-19.

The classes are hosted by Rock‘N’Roll Fantasy Camp moderator Britt Lightning, guitarist with Vixen.

Q-Univeristy Schedule

Nov 21: Scorpions

Nov 28: Alice Cooper and Shep Gordon

Dec 05: Roger Daltrey

Dec 12: Joe Elliott

Dec 19: Styx

In June Rock'N'Roll Fantasy Camp shifted its traditional musician masterclasses online, and has since hosted over 100 events, including sessions with Lita Ford, Mark Farmer, Rudy Sarzo, Simon Kirke, Kip Winger, Vernon Reid, Joel Hoekstra, Richie Faulkner, Tom Hamilton, Vinny Appice, Steve Morse, Suzi Quatro, Orianthi and Eddie Kramer.

Upcoming classes, which are limited to 20-25 people, feature the likes of Pat Travers, Joey Kramer, Richard Fortus, Reb Beach, Steve Lillywhite, Sebastian Bach, Gloria Gaynor and John 5. Tickets are available online.