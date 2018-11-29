Last In Line announce their return with bruising new single Landslide

Last In Line have announced their return with a new single and details of the follow-up to 2016’s Heavy Crown.

The new record is titled II and is set to arrive on February 22 via Frontiers Music Srl. It’ll be the Dio offshoot’s first record with bassist Phil Soussan on bass following the death of Jimmy Bain in January 2016.

Guitarist Vivian Campbell says: “The musical style of II is different from Heavy Crown, but it wasn't something that we planned to do.

“Phil is a more intricate player than Jimmy was and that, together with the natural growth and development of the band led us to the songs on the album.

“As always, we simply started to jam on ideas and see where they led us. But it's fair to say that the songs on this album sound more developed, with more parts and more experimentation than the songs on Heavy Crown.

“The first album set a tone, but on II we developed that idea and took it to the next logical stage.”

To mark the announcement, Last In Line have released a video for their brand new single Landslide, which can be watched below.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Andrew Freeman says: “Landslide was the first song we wrote for this record. It was really easy to write as all of the parts fell into place quickly.

“The title is a metaphor relating to the day-to-day struggles that we all go through as people. Trying to keep on course when dealing with adversity, manipulation through media and leadership. It’s meant to inspire strength and resolve.”

Last In Line will head out on the road across the US in 2019.

Last In Line: II

1. Intro

2. Black Out The Sun

3. Landslide

4. Gods And Tyrants

5. Year Of The Gun

6. Give Up The Ghost

7. The Unknown

8. Sword From The Stone

9. Electrified

10. Love And War

11. False Flag

12. The Light