Last Chance To Vote In The 2015 Prog Readers' Poll

Happy New Year to you all. Did you remember to vote in the 2015 Prog Readers’ Poll? If not, there’ still time…

So who floated your boat in 2015? Another year, and another extraordinary series of progressive releases from bands all striving to outdo their last work. Steven Wilson, Muse, David Gilmour and Public Service Broadcasting all had progressive music making serious inroads into the charts, and we saw the return of Jeff Lynne’s ELO. And indeed, prog now has it’s own Official Album Chart these days as well. King Crimson finally played some UK dates for the first time in almost 20 years, and there were some amazing live shows from Steven Wilson, David Gilmour and Ian Anderson, a new prog friendly festival in Ramblin’ Man, and old favourites from Summer’s End, HRH Prog and Cruise To The Edge. And your usual spread of compelling and engaging albums from established artists and newcomers alike…

CATEGORIES

BAND OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – Opeth

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – Opeth, Pale Communion

FEMALE VOCLALIST

Last year’s winner – Lee Douglas, Anathema

MALE VOCALIST

Last year’s winner – Joe Payne, The Enid

GUITARIST

Last year’s winner – Steve Rothery, Marillion

BASSIST

Last year’s winner – Nick Beggs

KEYBOARD PLAYER

Last year’s winner – Rick Wakeman

DRUMMER

Last year’s winner – Mike Portnoy

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – Yes, Fragile

MULTI-MEDIA RELEASE OF THE YEAR (Book/Film/Blu-ray)

Last year’s winner – Transatlantic – KaLIVEoscope

EVENT OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – Kate Bush Live

NON-EVENT OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – No High Voltage

VENUE OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – Royal Albert Hall

TIP FOR 2015

Last year’s winner – Messenger

PROG’S MAN OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – Steven Wilson

PROG’S WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Last year’s winner – Kate Bush