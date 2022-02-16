Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe reveals his favourite Type O Negative song

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has revealed his favourite Type O Negative song, while also sharing that his first impression of the band were that they sounded like "Black Sabbath had an undead baby with the Sisters of Mercy".

Via Revolver, Blythe lifts the lid on his top tune and says, "Bloody Kisses (A Death in the Family) is not the first Type O song I ever heard, but I believe it is my favourite."

Noting why Bloody Kisses (A Death in the Family) takes the crown as his number one favourite, he explains, "It's got all the right elements: funeral dirge doom-ridden guitars, spooky keyboards that sound like the pipe organ in Dracula's castle, sexy female background noises, and of course the deep death's-chill voice of Peter Steele."

He adds, "when I first heard Type O I thought, this sounds like Black Sabbath had an undead baby with the Sisters of Mercy, both bands I enjoyed immensely and still do to this day. I am a sucker for goth and doom, and Type O was a perfect combination of both."

Elsewhere, Blythe discusses the "highly unpleasant" experience of meeting Type O Negative's Peter Steele for the very first time.

He explains, "On June 2nd of 2007 I woke up on my bus in Nürberg, Germany. Lamb of God was playing the Rock am Ring festival that day and I had an absolutely excruciating hangover. I stumbled off my bus into the sunlight around noon, feeling like I was going to throw up all over myself.

"I was staggering around the backstage area in abject alcohol-induced misery, literally holding my head in my hands as I tried to find the catering tent in order put something in my stomach to soak up all the booze from the night before" he continues.

"Suddenly I felt this immense wallop on my back, almost knocking me off my already very unsteady feet. As I turned around, trying not to puke — while simultaneously attempting to suck some air back into my into my suddenly emptied lungs — I heard a deep voice rumble at me in a thick Brooklyn accent: 'Hey, kid! Cheer up! It's not that bad!'

"I looked up and there he was, cheerily grinning down at me, all 6 foot 8 of his dark majesty blocking out the German sun like some damn Yankee day-walking vampire.

"'Fuck. You. Dude,' I gasped. 'Yes, it is that bad.' And stumbled away to die. In that hungover state, I was very, very unhappy to have been 'cheered up' so abruptly by Peter Steele.

"Despite technical difficulties, Type O killed it during their afternoon set. And to this day, sometimes when things are shitty and I catch myself whining in my head, I'll laugh to myself and say in a deep Bensonhurst accent: 'Hey kid! Cheer up! It ain't that bad!' RIP Peter Steele".