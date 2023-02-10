Lamb Of God and Kreator have teamed up for a badass new collab single - listen to State Of Unrest now

US metal heavyweights Lamb Of God and German thrash legends Kreator have teamed up for a brand new, collaborative single. Titled State Of Unrest, it's an iron-clad heavy metal banger released in honour of the two bands' imminent European tour of the same name.

"It’s been a long time coming and now that the State of Unrest tour is about to kick off, we think it’s worthy of a celebration!" say Lamb Of God in a statement on their social media channels.



"We are super proud to unveil a historic, creative collaboration between Lamb of God and Kreator; the brand new, all original song State of Unrest."

As the band's statement reveals, all proceeds from the new track will also go to a great cause in honour of a fallen comrade.



"As many of you may know, the State of Unrest tour originally included Power Trip on the bill," the band continues. "To honor the memory of our friend Riley Gale, all proceeds from the State of Unrest single will go to @dallashopecharities, a non profit organization who Riley worked closely with, providing shelter & resources to homeless LGBTQ young people in his beloved hometown. We hope you enjoy this special song and we are grateful for your support."

Listen to State Of Unrest below, and see the accompanying tour dates just below that. The trek includes an upgraded stop-off at London's Wembley Arena following the current closure of Brixton Academy.

Feb 15: Munich Zenith. Germany

Feb 17: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 18: Riga Palladium, Latvia

Feb 19: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Feb 21: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Feb 22: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Feb 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Germany

Feb 25: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 26: Paris Olympia, France

Feb 28: Brussels, Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Mar 2: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Mar 4: Essen Grugahall, Germany

Mar 5: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany

Mar 7: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 8: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Mar 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Mar 17: Zurich The Hall. Switzerland

Mar 18: Saarbrücken E-Werk, Germany

Mar 19: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Mar 21: London Wembley Arena, UK