Label unearth rarities for Cosmic American Music

Record label Numero Group has unearthed a collection of rare and obscure rock, country and soul tracks for an upcoming release

The 19 songs will feature on Wayfaring Strangers: Cosmic American Music, set for release on March 18.

The compilation contains songs recorded between 1968 and 1980 from albums that were released on small labels including Sugarbush and Hobbit – most of which sold poorly at launch. Hear a four-track preview below.

Artists on the compilation include Californian singer-songwriter FJ McMahon, who says the distribution process of records and their sales figures came as a shock to him.

He reports: “My concept of albums and musicians was, you came out with an album and went on TV and you had some money and you lived off it and you made another album.

“I had no concept of you make an album and it goes nowhere, which it did. It was a harpoon to the heart for a long time.”

Wayfaring Strangers: Cosmic American Music is available for pre-order on CD, 2LP and digital formats direct from the label’s website.

Wayfaring Strangers: Cosmic American Music tracklist