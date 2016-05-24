Krokodil, And So I Watch You From Afar, Monarks complete 2000 Trees lineup

Krokodil, And So I Watch You From Afar and Monarks have been confirmed as the final acts for this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

They’ll join headliners Twin Atlantic and Refused at the UK event which runs from July 7-9 at Upcote Farm in the Cotswolds.

And So I Watch You From Afar say: “This is possibly the only festival we’ll announce this year. See you there.”

Other artists lined up include Sikth, Hey! Hello!, Lonely The Brave, Creeper, Milk Teeth, Black Peaks, Vant, Jamie Lenman, Augustines, The La Fontaines, Neck Deep, Moose Blood, The King Blues, Heck, Mallory Knox and Animals As Leaders.

The 10th edition of the festival will feature nine stages, market street traders and an entertainment area. Tickets are on sale via the festival website.

Mallory Knox, Creeper, Milk Teeth added to 2000 Trees bill