Krist: I still dream about Kurt, and it's beautiful

Krist Novoselic says he still dreams about late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and describes the experience as “beautiful.”

The bassist – who was seen speaking with emotion about Cobain in the authorised documentary Montage Of Heck – says that far from being haunted by dreams about the singer, he actually finds the images euphoric.

Asked if he still dreams about Cobain, Novoselic tells Kennedy’s Fox Business: “I do. And it’s beautiful. It’s just loving. You know when you lose somebody and you see them in a dream and you just feel all this love? It’s nice.”

In a discussion centred mostly on his political views, Novoselic also touches on the “paradigm shift” that took place on the rock scene as hair metal was effectively squeezed out by grunge.

He adds: “Things flipped like day and night. You had hair metal bands who had really soft features and fluffy hair. They had these soft physical features but they had this macho bravado.

“Then grunge rock came out and we had facial hair and flannel shirts, but we had feminine sensibilities.”

This month, a stream of Cobain’s early demo of Nirvana track Sappy was released. It’s taken from Montage Of Heck: The Home Recordings, which ties in with the Brett Morgen documentary about the singer’s life.