Lenny Kravitz has made another track from his upcoming 10th album available to stream.

Sex is taken from the album_ Strut_, released on Monday, September 22. Hear the song via the YouTube video below.

Kravitz describes the follow-up to 2011’s Black And White America as a work of “real rock ‘n’ roll.”

He kicks off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.

Lenny Kravitz: Sex