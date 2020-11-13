Korn side-project Love And Death’s new single Down will fill the Korn-shaped hole in your life

Korn’s semi-mythical Korn Kovers album may be the Chinese Democracy of nu metal, but the band members haven’t been completely idle in the 12 months since releasing The Nothing.

Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has reactivated his side project Love And Death and released their first single in seven years. The anthemic Down is taken from the band’s upcoming second album, Perfectly Preserved, due out on February 12, 2021 via Earache.

The single, which sounds like an arena-ready version of the guitarist’s main band, sees Head enlisting Breaking Benjamin bassist Jasen Rauch, plus guitarist/co-vocalist JR Bareis and drummer Isiah Perez.

Perfectly Preserved is the belated follow-up to Love And Death’s 2012 debut album, Between Here And Lost. The record features a guest appearance from former Flyleaf singer, Lacey Sturm.

“I feel like what our world needs most in this very unique moment in time are real stories about overcoming struggle,” says Head of the album. “These are honest songs co-written by our group of friends targeting depression/mental health, challenging relationships, trauma, loneliness, and related issues.”

(Image credit: Earache)

Perfectly Preserved tracklist

1. Infamy

2. Tragedy

3. Down

4. Let Me Love You (feat Lacey Sturm)

5. Death Of Us

6. Slow Fire

7. The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen)

8. Lo Lamento

9. Affliction

10. White Flag (feat Ryan Hayes)