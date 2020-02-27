Korn guitarist opens ‘wellness spa’

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has co-founded a new treatment facility designed to help musicians combat the stress of touring.

The Korn guitarist has set up “all-one-one performance and recovery suite” Zivel with the band’s physical therapist, Dr Matt O’Neill.

Launching in Korn’s hometown of Bakersfield, California, the facility includes Sensory Deprivation, Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna, Oxygen Therapy, and Compression Therapy.

Head says he has found his “life’s purpose” with Zivel.

The guitarist says: “In 2005, I found healing after years of struggling with addiction, depression and suicidal ideation. I consider myself extremely blessed to have been made whole - body, mind and spirit - and I’ve devoted my life to help others find the healing they deserve," said the guitarist, adding.”

“Our goal is to open locations in every state, and eventually around the world to help people young and old. Because Zivel is more than just another spa offering, it is a way of life, where we truly believe that everyone should be treated and feel like a rockstar.”

Cryotherapy sessions, which involve using temperatures as low as -230° to help heal injuries, cost $40 for five minutes, while Flotation Therapy costs $55 per hour.

Korn step away from the flotation tanks to play two huge shows with System Of A Down and Faith No More on May 22 and 23 at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium.