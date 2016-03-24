Korn’s Head issues book trailer

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch has issued a teaser clip for his upcoming book.

With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles And Mistakes On My Way Back To Korn is out in the US on May 17 and the Europe on June 24 via Thomas Nelson Publishing.

And Welch says that the theme of the book is ‘restoration’ as it details the mending of his relationship with his family and his Korn bandmates.

He says: “If I were to sum up With My Eyes Wide Open with one word, I would probably choose ‘restoration.’ Everything in my life has been restored – restoration with my family, restoration with Korn and seeing this lifelong friendship with all the guys in the band come back together.”

The book, co-written with Carol Traver, has been described as Welch’s “near decade-long trial by fire-from the perils of fathering a teen lost in depression and self-mutilation, to the harsh realities of playing solo and surviving financial ruin.”

He adds: “My daughter, with her going through the darkest things – mostly everything that a parent doesn’t want their kids to go through – I was watching her go through. To see her restored is amazing. Trying to be a good dad and the difficulties that came helped shape me into this person that I am today.”

Book pre-orders are being taken and will come with an exclusive free download link to a new track from his solo project Love & Death.

Korn head out on tour next month for a run of shows, including an appearance at the Download festival on June 10.

Apr 21: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico

Apr 26: Mexico City WTC Pepsi Center, Mexico

May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI

May 27: Lisbon Rock In Rio, Portugal

May 31: Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download 2016, UK

Jun 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 15: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 16: Pratteln Z7 Kontzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France