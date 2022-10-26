Kiss performed 'in the raw' on their Kiss Kruise without make-up or stage clothes and it feels kinda wrong

Earlier this week, Kiss set sail on their Kiss Kruise, a festival comprised of two voyages, from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

The programming for the sea-bound event lists various activities such as bingo, autograph sessions and Q&As, Kiss Karaoke, a Halloween party and multiple live performances from the band both "masked and unmasked".

Fan-filmed footage from the first day of the festival on October 24 sees the band in the latter state, taking to the ship's stage bereft of their costumes, makeup or any sort of performance feature or dazzling prop.

Within the clip, the glam metal quartet play out Two Timer, lifted from their 1975 album Dressed To Kill, somewhat ironically. The band last performed the song live in 2011.

"You can tell, it's all on tape, we're not really playing, we're not really singing... just kidding!" quips guitarist Paul Stanley, making a jokey reference to the stripped-down nature of their set-up.

Other bands booked to play Kiss' sea festival include Dokken/Lynch, Warrant and L.A. Guns for the first cruise, and the likes of Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Stryper and Vixen for the second.

Watch Kiss' unmasked performance from the Kiss Kruise below:

In other news, Kiss played a super intimate show at a private party for less than 100 people last weekend inside a small club in downtown Austin.



Videos from the night, which was reportedly a private corporate event hosted by tobacco giant Philip Morris International, has since found its way online, with short clips on Facebook and a hour-long film on the website of writer and broadcaster Michael Cavacini.