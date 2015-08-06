Paul Stanley goes soul with 10-piece band

Kiss mainman Paul Stanley will play his first-ever show with his R&B covers band Soul Station next month.

The 10-piece, also featuring Kiss drummer Eric Singer, will perform tracks by artists including the Temptations, Smokey Robinson And The Miracles, Blue Magic and the Stylistics at their debut show at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on September 11.

Stanley reports he won’t play guitar on the night and Kiss songs won’t feature. Instead, he and the band will focus on showcasing the music they grew up with.

He says: “We’re living in a time of being fed canned pre-programmed backing tracks and lip-syncing in place of the electricity and passion of real live R&B.

“Before I ever saw the Who or Led Zeppelin, I saw Solomon Burke and Otis Redding. I saw the Temptations and all that music is part of the foundation of the music I’ve made.

“Soul Station is my chance to celebrate it for a night that’s real, live and faithfully recreates the sound with the respect it deserves.”

Tickets for the show are now on sale via Ticketfly.

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons wants to make another Kiss album in 2016, although Stanley believes the band can move forward without a return to the studio.