Kiss legend Peter Criss to come out of retirement for one night only

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, who left the band in 1980 and officially retired from touring in 2017, is to return to the stage.

Criss, who is 76, will appear with Australian rockers Sisters Doll during their performance at The Cutting Room in New York on May 22. The band, originally from Collie, Western Australia but now residing in Melbourne, will be in New York as part of a US tour that also takes in shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Full dates below.

Sisters Doll were Peter Criss's backup band at what was billed as his final ever US show in 2017 – also at The Cutting Room – and the Kiss connections don't end there. The band also backed former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick on Australian tours in 2015 and 2017.

"After being in contact with him [Kulick] he gave us the opportunity to play with him," drummer Bryce Lipz told the Bunbury Mail in 2017. "He and Peter Criss had been talking and he had copped wind that we were good musicians so that’s how we got the opportunity to play with him. It was so surreal.”

Sisters Doll will warm up for their US tour with a show at the Workers Club in Fitzroy, Victoria, this Friday. "What better way to celebrate the band along with their legion of fans known as the Doll Army for one huge rock'n'roll party at the legendary Workers Club in Fitzroy," proclaim the band.

Tickets for the Fitzroy show and the band's US dates are available via their website.

Sisters Doll 2022 US Tour

May 12: Los Angeles Whisky A Go-Go, CA

May 13: Las Vegas Count's Vamp'd, NV

May 14: Los Angeles The Viper Room, CA

May 14: Los Angeles The Viper Room, CA (Acoustic after party)

May 18: Los Angeles Whisky A Go-Go, CA

May 22: New York The Cutting Room, NY

May 27: Nashville Creatures Fest, TN (Kiss Unplugged show)

May 28: Nashville Creatures Fest, TN

May 29: Nashville Creatures Fest, TN