Kiss launch official bootleg series with live album Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001

Kiss have launched a new series of official bootleg albums. Kiss: Off The Soundboard kicks off with Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001, a live recording of the band's set from the Tokyo Dome, Japan, towards the end of the band's Farewell Tour in March 2001.
The show was one of the last to feature guitarist Ace Frehley, and came just two moths after the departure of drummer Peter Criss, who had been replaced by Eric Singer.
Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 will also be available as a triple vinyl set, with a crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl variant available via the Kiss online store. The album was also be released on CD. The album is available to pre-order now.
The band have already released the first track from the album, I Was Made For Lovin' You.
Kiss: Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 tracklist
CD1
1. Detroit Rock City
2. Deuce
3. Shout It Out Loud
4. Talk To Me
5. I Love It Loud
6. Firehouse
7. Do You Love Me
8. Calling Dr. Love
9. Heaven’s On Fire
10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll
11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo
12. Psycho Circus
CD2
1. Lick It Up / Bass Solo
2. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo
3. Cold Gin
4. 100,000 Years
5. Love Gun
6. I Still Love You
7. Black Diamond
8. I Was Made For Lovin’ You
9. Rock And Roll All Nite
3LP
LP1, Side A
1. Detroit Rock City
2. Deuce
3. Shout It Out Loud
4. Talk To Me
LP1, Side B
1. I Love It Loud
2. Firehouse
3. Do You Love Me
4. Calling Dr. Love
5. Heaven’s On Fire
LP2, Side A
1. Let Me Go Rock & Roll
2. Shock Me / Guitar Solo
LP2, Side B
1. Psycho Circus
2. Lick It Up / Bass Solo
3. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo
LP3, Side A
1. Cold Gin
2. 100,000 Years
3. Love Gun
LP3, Side B
1. I Still Love You
2. Black Diamond
3. I Was Made For Lovin’ You
4. Rock And Roll All Nite
Digital Tracklisting
1. Detroit Rock City
2. Deuce
3. Shout It Out Loud
4. Talk To Me
5. I Love It Loud
6. Firehouse
7. Do You Love Me
8. Calling Dr. Love
9. Heaven’s On Fire
10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll
11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo
12. Psycho Circus
13. Lick It Up / Bass Solo
14. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo
15. Cold Gin
16. 100,000 Years
17. Love Gun
18. I Still Love You
19. Black Diamond
20. I Was Made For Lovin’ You
21. Rock And Roll All Nite