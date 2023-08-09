It turns out that Kiss sound like the happiest group of musicians in the world if you mix them with the J. Geils Band

Mashup Supremo Bill McClintock has done it again. After ruthlessly pleasuring our collective ear with a number of unexpected couplings – who can ever forget the way he welded Judas Priest, Roxette, Van Halen, and Winger together to create the greatest number one there never was? – he's just upped the ante with an unexpected yet euphoric mix of Kiss and the J. Geils Band.

The source material for this latest wizardry is The J. Geils Band's Freeze Frame – a Transatlantic hit in 1982 – and Kiss's iconic Detroit Rock City anthem. And the result is a finger-poppin' parcel of joy that suggests Kiss may have been much better off introducing a horn section when things got bad instead of, say, recording Music From "The Elder".

"You're probably the most consistently incredible mashup artist I know of," squeals YouTuber user-jw2jg4nk2w. "Almost every mashup you put out is so weirdly perfect that it's insane."

"Once again, everything works," adds rodolfoacostar. "The surprising pairing up, the hilarious video name, the gorgeous reharmonisation of the pre-chorus, the shock of Kiss's crunchy guitars... What a joy! Thanks, yet again, Bill."

Meanwhile, alauraroarialis8815 enthuses, "Leave it to J. Geils Band to make even Kiss sound listenable! Nice job!"

The final leg of Kiss's farewell tour kicks off on October 19 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, and wraps up with a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in early December. Full dates below.

Kiss: End Of The Road Tour 2023

Sep 01: Crandon Crandon International Raceway, WI

Oct 19: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Oct 20: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 22: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Oct 23: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 25: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 27: Ft. Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Oct 29: Austin Moody Center, TX

Nov 01: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Nov 03: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Nov 06: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Nov 08: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Nov 12: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Nov 13: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Nov 15: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Nov 18: Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov 19: Quebec ideotron Centre, QC

Nov 21: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Nov 22: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 24: Knoxville Thompson–Boling Arena, TN

Nov 25: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Nov 27: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Nov 29: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Dec 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Tickets are on sale now.