“Hey Gene! Just wanna remind you that this is a dancing show, NOT a beauty contest”: Kiss’s Gene Simmons guest-judged on Dancing With The Stars and proved as popular as you’d expect

Kiss singer/bassist Gene Simmons’ guest-judging on Dancing With The Stars has annoyed viewers on social media.

The 75-year-old appeared on the US series’ Hair Metal Night last night (October 8) to critique performances by such celebs as Die Hard actor Reginald VelJohnson and TV personality Phaedra Parks. However, according to Forbes, his comments have been maligned as “creepy”.

A report by Blabbermouth elaborates, saying that Simmons received boos from the live audience for giving Parks a five out of 10 score, where other judges awarded her a seven. He had not given Parks any negative feedback, however, saying he was “a big fan of the [routine’s] bad-boy-and-the-bad-girl” dynamic.

Simmons also got booed for his feedback towards VelJohnson, which seemed to zero in on his dance partner Emma Slater’s appearance before indulging in some self-aggrandisement. He told the actor (per Blabbermouth), “Hey Reggie, you’ve got a beautiful woman right beside you who can twist it and turn it and knows how to move it and all that.

“But I want to tell you, as a guy that’s been on the stage for half a century around the world, I’m kind of a big deal, Reggie. It’s all in the attitude. And you’ve got something in that beautiful face. They love you.”

One user responded to the feedback on X (formerly Twitter): “hey gene! just wanna remind you that this is a dancing show, NOT a beauty contest. respectfully never come back pls and thank you #DWTS” (via Forbes).

Another said: “phaedra getting a 5 but he gave brooks a 10… gene simmons count ur days. weird and gross comments all night #DWTS”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Known for his controversial and braggadocious comments, Simmons was banned for life from Fox News in 2017 after allegedly insulting staff members. According to The Daily Beast, one insider claimed the musician had barged into a meeting, exposed his chest and said, “Hey chicks, sue me!” He also allegedly told jokes about Michael Jackson and paedophilia, and made mocking remarks about the intelligence of staffers.

In a recent interview on Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson, Simmons said he’s fine with being called an “asshole”. He claimed his use of the word as the title of his 2004 solo album was “akin to black people taking possession of the n-word”.

Dancing With The Stars will air again on Tuesday, October 15, at 8pm Eastern Time via Disney Plus and ABC.